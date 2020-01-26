Israeli Film Festival Showing: “Incitement”

Byrd Theatre 2908 W Cary St, Richmond, Virginia 23221

A psychological thriller, Incitement chronicles the year leading to the assassination of Israel’s prime minister Yitzhak Rabin in 1995. On the backdrop of Rabin’s efforts to end once and for all the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the film is told through the journey of the assassin.

Ticket price: $12 / $10 JCC Member / Included with A+I Subscription • All films pass (6 films): $65 / $55 JCC Member

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, will take place from January 23 – 30, 2020.

Byrd Theatre 2908 W Cary St, Richmond, Virginia 23221
