Israeli Film Festival Showing: “Golda”

Shortly before her passing, Golda Meir was interviewed for Israeli television. After the filming ended, the cameras kept rolling, recording an intimate talk with the first and only woman to ever rule Israel. Golda tells the story of Meir’s dramatic premiership, from her iconic international stature as “queen of the Jewish people”, to her tragic and lonely demise.

