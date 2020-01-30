Israeli Film Festival Showing: “Golda”

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Shortly before her passing, Golda Meir was interviewed for Israeli television. After the filming ended, the cameras kept rolling, recording an intimate talk with the first and only woman to ever rule Israel. Golda tells the story of Meir’s dramatic premiership, from her iconic international stature as “queen of the Jewish people”, to her tragic and lonely demise.

Ticket price: $12 / $10 JCC Member / Included with A+I Subscription • All films pass (6 films): $65 / $55 JCC Member

The 10th Annual Israeli Film Festival, presented by Weinstein Properties, will take place from January 23 – 30, 2020.

