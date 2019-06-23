Israeli Festival Featuring The Israeli Friendship Caravan

Come and enjoy, “Everything Israel” at the Weinstein JCC! Experience Israeli food, culture, history, and entertainment, without getting on an airplane. This exciting event offers something for everyone. Try some Israeli cuisine, take a ride on a camel, learn Krav Maga, enjoy a special performance by the Israeli Friendship Caravan and more! The Caravan is made up of 10 high school-aged students who travel throughout the United States performing Israeli songs and dances.

Activities are free. Food and camel rides available for purchase.

Questions about Israel Day or about hosting a member of the Caravan? Contact Jennifer Adams, Special Events Manager, at jadams@weinsteinjcc.org.

This event is made possible by the generous contributions of Allianz Partners, the Eddie Lapkin Israeli Scout Fund of the Richmond Jewish Foundation, The Richmond Council of Jewish Education with funding from the Jewish Community Federation of Richmond and the Weinstein JCC.