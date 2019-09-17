Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night

to Google Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00

Isley Brewing Company 1715 Summit Avenue, Virginia 23230

Pub quiz-style trivia night every Tuesday at Isley Brewing Company. This is a fast-paced game with themed rounds like Current Events, General Knowledge, Specialty Rounds, Visual Rounds, and Audio/Music Rounds. It's great for date night or your weekly trivia team meet-up. Top three teams win prizes. 21+ only

Info

Isley Brewing Company 1715 Summit Avenue, Virginia 23230 View Map
Comedy, Food & Drink Event, This & That
to Google Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00 iCalendar - Isley Brewing Company Trivia Night - 2019-09-17 19:00:00
Little Luxuries

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular