Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles

to Google Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

Creative Cauldron - Passport to the World of Music Series

One of the most sultry voices around. Italian American Irene Jalenti performs her acclaimed Blues Alley jazz interpretations of the Beatles with her fabulous band.

"Amazing to watch as she spun a song with her unique voice”.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)

Info
Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
7034369948
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00 iCalendar - Irene Jalenti – Jazz Homage to the Beatles - 2019-02-01 19:30:00
Just For You

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular