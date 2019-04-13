Introduction to Beekeeping

Bees are an important part of our ecosystem. From fruits to vegetables, coffee to tea, bees are essential for crops to be able to thrive. Join us on Saturday, April 13 for a free lecture and demonstration from the Northern Neck Beekeepers Association.

Attendees will learn about how to begin the hobby of beekeeping and the importance of bees to the Northern Neck. This program is great for all ages, but especially bring the kids and plan to picnic on the grounds after!

During this program, you will learn everything about beekeeping to what it takes to become a beekeeper. From pollination to helping the planet, learning how bees work together, to how you might even be able to maintain a bee hive for your own source of honey – this is one unique program you will not want to miss!

For more information and to register for this event please contact Jon Bachman at 804-493-1972 or JBachman@StratfordHall.org.