International Fly Fishing Film Festival: IF4

The National Sporting Library & Museum is proud to announce the 7th annual International Fly-Fishing Film Festival hosted onsite on August 28, 2021.

This year’s showing features 11 international award-winning short films showcasing the passion, beauty, and culture of fly fishing.

Ticket Information: Admission to the film is $10 for NSLM Members and $20 for Non-Members, each ticket includes one raffle entry. Additional raffle entries can be purchased for $10. Participants under 12 are free.

Tickets are limited to 30 people and ticket sales close at midnight August 28. The first 10 people to purchase tickets will be given a complimentary Fly Fusion magazine.

Check out the film trailers here

Reserve your tickets here

Raffle Information: During our August 28th, 2021 live screening one winner will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of an Echo rod, a reel of Airflo line, and two General Admission Tickets to the NSLM’s Annual Polo Classic on September 12th, 2021.

All raffle entries from screenings on June 5th, July 15th, and August 28th will be entered to win this grand prize! You do not need to be present to win. The winner of the Grand Prize must pick up the raffle items in person.

This event is sponsored in part by Orvis at Tysons Corner and Orvis at Leesburg.