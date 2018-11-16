Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots

By popular demand, we're presenting a repeat of this genealogy workshop. Library of Virginia reference archivists Amanda Morrell and Bill Bynum and reference services librarian Sarah Huggins introduce you to the types of records in the Library's collections and help you get started with your Virginia-based genealogical research. Plan to arrive early to sign up for a Library of Virginia card at the circulation desk before the workshop begins. For more information, contact catherine.wyatt@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3999.