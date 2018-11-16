Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots

to Google Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

By popular demand, we're presenting a repeat of this genealogy workshop. Library of Virginia reference archivists Amanda Morrell and Bill Bynum and reference services librarian Sarah Huggins introduce you to the types of records in the Library's collections and help you get started with your Virginia-based genealogical research. Plan to arrive early to sign up for a Library of Virginia card at the circulation desk before the workshop begins. For more information, contact catherine.wyatt@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3999.

Info
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
804-692-3999
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00 iCalendar - Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots - 2018-11-16 09:30:00
Take Flight

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular