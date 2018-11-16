By popular demand, we're presenting a repeat of this genealogy workshop. Library of Virginia reference archivists Amanda Morrell and Bill Bynum and reference services librarian Sarah Huggins introduce you to the types of records in the Library's collections and help you get started with your Virginia-based genealogical research. Plan to arrive early to sign up for a Library of Virginia card at the circulation desk before the workshop begins. For more information, contact catherine.wyatt@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3999.
Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: How to Trace your Virginia Roots
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219
Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
Most Popular
Mexico's Secret Coast
Explore Nayarit state. more
Tacos Take Flight
Punch up your next Taco Tuesday with global recipes and textures. more
High Performance
Furniture handcrafted by Richmond-based McKinnon & Harris is designed to go the distance. more