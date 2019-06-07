INTERMEDIATE GENEALOGY WORKSHOP Out of the Shadows: Little-Known Records for Virginia Genealogy

Library of Virginia archivists Tom Crew and Jennifer Huff will discuss a variety of records that are often overlooked when doing family history research, such as Virginia penitentiary records, Prohibition Commission records, state mental hospital records, court order books, business records, and militia commission records. $25 ($20 for Semper Virginia Society members.) Registration required. For more information, contact ashley.ramey@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3001.