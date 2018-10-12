Intermediate Genealogy Workshop: Private Papers Collections at the Library of Virginia

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

In addition to state and county records, the Library of Virginia holds nongovernment papers such as Bible records, family papers, letters, organization records, and business records. Library staff members Trenton Hizer (senior manuscripts acquisition and digital archivist) and Ginny Dunn (archives and library reference services manager) introduce you to the collections and the valuable information they contain. They will also share tips on how you can preserve your own family papers. For more information, contact catherine.wyatt@lva.virginia.gov or 804.692.3999.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219 View Map
