Before dinosaurs, there were Synapsids, a huge tribe of some of the most outlandish and bizarre creatures you can imagine. Before becoming extinct they gave rise to mammals, and us. Explore our origins with JMU Geologist Lynn Fichter. The link for this program will be added to the library event calendar program listing prior to the program time listed. Hosted by the Loudoun County Public Library.
More Interesting Than Dinosaurs: Synapsids and the Origin of Mammals
to
Virtual Event , Virginia
Virtual Event , Virginia
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
May 13, 2021Jul 4, 2021
Most Popular
Never Forget
Part of Williamsburg’s Civil War battlefield protected for posterity. Read more
A Love For Love
Bestselling author and filmmaker Adriana Trigiani talks to Virginia Living about her first picture book for children, set in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia. Read more
From Scratch and Farm Fresh
A new restaurant in Marion is offering affordable farm-to-table fare. Read more