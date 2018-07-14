Int'l Conscious Connections Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo

Come and enjoy an exciting, enlightened two days, at our 5th Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo, at the Virginia Wesleyan University in Virginia Beach, with the Edgar Cayce’s Association for Research & Enlightenment.

There are 80 exhibitors which includes Mediums and Psychics. Attend the FREE interactive LECTURES, try all the services and lookout for some exciting NEW exhibitors and NEW readers. In addition, there is a special area set aside for the children to play, doing things like make a Harry Potter’s wand, watch the puppet show.

This is a fun, informative and certainly an interactive holistic event where you will find we have assembled a diverse group of leaders, providers and practitioners that stem from the metaphysical and spiritual services, focusing on holistic wellness, including beautiful original artistic Paintings and Drawings, Astrology, Aura Photography, Crystals, Essential Oils, Henna, Gems and Stones; Jewelry, Reiki Healing, Palmistry, Psychics, Mediums, Pet Communication and so much more all under one roof.

Admission Tickets:

Public daily: $8.00 WEEKEND PASS: $12.00

Military & Senior’s: $5.00 Children Under 10: FREE