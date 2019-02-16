Int'l Conscious Connections Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo

Holiday Inn 5655 Greenwich Road , Virginia 23462

Enjoy an exciting, enlightened two days at our 6th Holistic & Spiritual Art Expo, at the Holiday Inn, Greenwich Rd, Virginia Beach .

This is fun, informative and interactive holistic event you will find we have assembled the most diverse group of leaders, providers and practitioners focusing on all areas of holistic wellness, including beautiful original Artistic Paintings and Drawings, Reiki Healing, Spiritual Enlightment, Nutritional, Cosmetic, Palmistry, Psychics, Mediums and even Pet Communication all under one roof.

Make plans to attend all the FREE lectures, try all the services and lookout for some exciting NEW exhibitors and NEW readers.

Holiday Inn 5655 Greenwich Road , Virginia 23462
Health & Wellness, Meditation, Talks & Readings
7572884756
