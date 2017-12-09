Instrument Petting Zoo

Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Are you interested in trying something new or reconnecting with music? Maybe your child wants to start lessons but you're not sure which instrument is the best fit. Check out the Workhouse Arts Center's FREE Instrument Petting Zoo to find the best option for you.

This event is a chance to try multiple instruments under the guidance of our Workhouse Music Instructors. Try instruments like the piano, violin, guitar, flute, and more!

The Workhouse is partnering with Chuck Levin's Washington Music Center for this event. They will be providing the string, woodwind, and brass instruments.

Keep a look out for special discounts and demos for this event. This event will take place in W-4. All ages welcome!

Info
Workhouse Arts Center 9518 Workhouse Rd, Lorton, Virginia 22079
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
7035842900
