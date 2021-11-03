Inside the Udvar-Hazy Center

Virtual Event , Virginia

Lifetime Learning Institute of Northern Virginia (LLI/NOVA) November Forum

Join LLI/NOVA as we welcome Colonel Scott A. Willey (Retired) from the National Air and Space Museum Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. He will provide a brief overview of the huge NASM facility near Dulles International Airport and concentrate on the five artifacts that, over the years, have been more sought after by the visitors and generate the most awe: the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft; Anglo- French Concorde supersonic airliner; Space Shuttle orbiter Discovery; Boeing 367-80, the technology demonstrator for the 707; and the Boeing B-29 Superfortress Enola Gay.

All are welcome but must register by November 1 at noon at https://llinova.org/ >Click the link under “News Alert”> November Forum.

