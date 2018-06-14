Lynchburg folk artist and Amherst County native Emma Serena “Queena” Stovall (1887 – 1980) began painting at the age of 62. Her meticulously detailed paintings document life in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains and record the endless, life-sustaining chores of a country farm; joys of family at home, work, and prayer; and customs and events of her community. Stovall’s work depicts the daily activities of rural Virginians including imagery of her African American neighbors and earned her the titles of “Grandma Moses of Virginia” and a “southern memory painter.” She is one of the American folk painters whose work is an invaluable visual history of a way of life that, because of social and economic changes, no longer exists.
Inside Looking Out: The Art of Queena Stovall
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
Jun 23, 2018
Jun 23, 2018
