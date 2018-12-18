Information Session (Grades 5-12)

to Google Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 iCalendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program, mission and philosophy, and extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, from unique subjects like economics, logic, and fine arts to The Academy, a new optional humanities track for students in grades 8–12.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from taking all three sciences (biology, chemistry, physics) in middle school all the way to college counseling, seminar courses, and university-level independent research in high school.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.

Date & Time | Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 8:30 AM

Location | 8000 Jones Branch Dr., McLean, VA 22102

Info
BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
703 854 1253
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00 iCalendar - Information Session (Grades 5-12) - 2018-12-18 08:30:00
Just For You

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular