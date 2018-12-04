This art show will explore and celebrate the many different ways women affect their worlds. The focus of the show was developed in appreciation for the school’s Founding Dean Cynda Johnson, who will retire at the end of the year. The opening reception will serve as Dean Johnson’s public retirement party. All are invited to stop by and wish her well!
The Influence of Women - Art Show Opening and Public Retirement Party
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine 2 Riverside Circle, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
