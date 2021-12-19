Infant Loss Ornament Workshop 2020

If your family experienced infant loss and would like to remember your child in a special way this holiday, join us to make an ornament! The loss of a child is a life-changing event. Kennedy’s Angel Gowns understands how hard the holidays can be for bereaved families. Often the family longs to have a little something special to touch, to hold, to remember their child. Make an infant loss ornament to take home after enjoying some sweets alongside other families who have been through the same kind of loss.

Register on our website for $10 per person. Seating is limited to 20.