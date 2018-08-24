Ines Nassara "Electric Lady"

Ines Nassara's outstanding vocal and acting ability have landed her among the best emerging actresses in the DC area. Nassara recently graduated from Towson University where she performed extensively in the school's musical theatre productions. Nassara was nominated for a 2015 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Musical for playing Ronny in The Keegan Theatre's production of Hair. She has garnered critical acclaim for her powerful vocals, energy, and passion that she brings to the stage, driving the ensembles around her to new heights!

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $55 - Tables for Four with wine $110

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)