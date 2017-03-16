Ines Di Santo Trunk Show at Carine's Bridal Atelier

Carine’s Bridal Atelier 1623 Wisconsin Avenue NW , Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

Calling all D.C. brides!!

Tomorrow, March 16th through Saturday, March 18th Carine's Bridal Atelier is hosting an Ines Di Santo trunk show. View the newest Fall 2017 bridal collection by Ines Di Santo, with designs that capture the essence of sophisticated glamour.

To book your appointment today, call 202.965.4696 or click here: www.carinesbridal.com/events/

Carine's Bridal Atelier 1623 Wisconsin Avenue NW , Washington D.C., District of Columbia 20007

202.965.4696

