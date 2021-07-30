Indigo Boulevard

Creative Cauldron 410 S Maple Avenue, Falls Church, Virginia 22046

​​Hailing from the suburbs of Northern Virginia, Indigo Boulevard’s eclectic blend of piano-based indie rock, earnest lyricism, and R&B infused instrumentation sets their sound apart from the rest of the burgeoning D.C. scene. Formed by theater alumns, Natalie Ingalls (lead vocals), Colter Adams (keys, guitar, production), and Kaia Ellis (guitar) and Daisy Forbes (bass, drums), the band just released its first critically hailed EP, Cloud Noise. For more about the band, visit indigoblvd.com.

