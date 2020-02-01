Indian Ink Theatre Company: “Mrs. Krishnan's Party”

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

$25 general admission

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Indian Ink Theatre Company continues to bridge cultures and expand boundaries with this utterly disarming new comedy that seats the audience around the dining table and at the kitchen bench in the back room of Krishnan’s Dairy. Now that her son is grown up, Mrs. Krishnan is thinking of selling the shop. It’s Onam, a time to celebrate life, death, and rebirth, and Mrs. Krishnan has to throw the party of her life in this joyous, heart-warming show.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061 View Map
Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
