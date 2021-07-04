Independence Day Weekend at Virginia Beer Co.

Celebrate Independence Day Weekend 2021 in The Edge District with The Virginia Beer Company! We’ll be raising a round and celebrating the U.S.A. with live entertainment, food trucks, and new beers all long weekend long.

Thursday, July 1st || 3-9 pm

- Food Truck: Little Piggy’s Wurst Nightmare

- Draft Specials: 20% discount on pours for all William & Mary students and staff

- Live Entertainment: SpeedQuizzing Trivia for Prizes (6:30 pm)

Friday, July 2nd || 12-9:30 pm

- Food Truck: Don Chido Tacos & Tapas

- Draft Specials: 20% discount on pours for Frontline Workers, Teachers, First Responders

- Live Entertainment: Bended Light Band (6-9 pm)

Saturday, July 3rd || 12-9:30 pm

- Food Truck: 13b Bakery & Bistro

- Can Release: Hydration Formation Mexican Lager

- Live Entertainment: Road Kill Roy Band (4-7 pm)

Sunday, July 4th || 12-9 pm

- Food Truck: Get Cheesy Gourmet Grilled Cheeses

- Draft Specials: 50% discount on To-Go Fills

- Live Entertainment: Scott Varney with DJ Kudlz (2-5 pm)

Monday, July 5th || 12-9 pm

- Food Truck: FoodaTude..Food With Attitude

- Draft Specials: 50% discount on pints for Service Industry Staff

- Live Entertainment: Billy Joe Daniel & Friends Jam Session feat. DJ Kudlz (2-5 pm)

Beers & Cheers and Stars & Stripes abound here at 401 Second Street!