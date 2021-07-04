Independence Day at Stratford Hall

Come and celebrate the 4th of July at the home of the only two brothers who signed the Declaration of Independence. During this patriotic day, enjoy food and drink provided by local restaurant Two Fish Bistro & Tackle while listening to the music of Colonial Fare (11 am to 2 pm). Don't miss the scavenger hunt for kids!

$4 Grounds Pass admission to explore the historic grounds, nature trails, and Potomac River Beachfront. Purchase a Great House self-guided audio tour ticket for $12.

Grounds passes will be offered from 10 am - 5 pm.

Tour times will be offered from 10 - 11:30 am and 12:30 - 2:00 pm (limited tickets available).

Free admission for children under 5.

We are continuing to adhere to and monitor CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and face masks.