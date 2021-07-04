Independence Day Celebrations

Independence Day in Yorktown is a free family-friendly celebration featuring a full lineup of events leading up to the big fireworks finale!

The morning starts at 8 a.m. with an 8K Run and 5K Walk (please check back for details closer to the race) followed by a patriotic parade along Water and Main Streets. Throughout the day, you can lounge on the beach, jam to live music, visit local shops, and explore several museums. Evening activities include a bell-ringing ceremony, patriotic concert, and an amazing firework display over the York River. Bring your flags; wear red, white, and blue; and come together to celebrate America!

Due to the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic—all York County sponsored and partner community events are subject to postponement or cancellation. This includes changes to dates, times, and locations.