Independence Day Celebration

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

In celebration of the 242nd anniversary of American independence, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host a full day of patriotic festivities, including a large-scale citizenship naturalization ceremony, live music, and much more.

Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family
