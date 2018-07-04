In celebration of the 242nd anniversary of American independence, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host a full day of patriotic festivities, including a large-scale citizenship naturalization ceremony, live music, and much more.
Independence Day Celebration
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Kids & Family
Jun 23, 2018
