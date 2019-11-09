Inaugural Richmond, Virginia Premier Auction

runk Auctions, the Southeast’s premier auction house, announces the expansion of operations into Virginia. Since in 1983, Brunk Auctions has been a privately owned regional auction house serving a national and international clientele. With a presence in Asheville, North Carolina, Nashville, Tennessee, and now Richmond, Virginia, Brunk Auctions will provide its bespoke auction services to clients throughout the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The Richmond location will host biannual auctions featuring fine art, jewelry, modern design, and traditional antiques and will open its doors as well for previews, appraisal events, and connoisseurship lectures. The inaugural auction in the ‘River City’ will be held at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden at 9am on November 9th, 2019. Brunk Auctions welcomes all to preview the sale on November 8th, 2019 from 11am-7pm in Richmond and Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 from 5pm-7pm in Asheville.

Bolstered by considerable growth in recent years, Brunk Auctions’ decision to expand operations was a logical step in its business growth strategy and a natural extension of its existing services. “We have a long history of representing Virginia collectors, estates, and museums and many of our clients are located within close reach of Richmond. The Richmond venue will allow us to better serve our existing Virginia clients and connect with new ones.” remarked Brunk Auctions President, Andrew Brunk.

Brunk Auctions has achieved record-setting sales in categories such as Asian Art, Fine Art, Jewelry, Silver, and Maps. Recent highlights include the sale of a very rare Bishop James Madison Map of Virginia (1749-1812), which sold for US $252,000, and an important Cartier Platinum and Diamond Bracelet which sold for US $204,000. Brunk Auctions is delighted now to invite consignments in these and all categories of art and objects for upcoming sale seasons.