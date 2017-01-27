VABC laws prohibit strip-tease and certain amounts of nudity in establishments that serve mixed beverages. They said a burlesque show couldn't be done. They were wrong!

Blacklist Burlesque and Fallout present The Impossible Burlesque Show, a quarterly series of ABC-compliant burlesque show. Great minds, artistic and legal, have come together to assemble a show that delights the senses and complies with our state's draconian blue laws.

Starring:

Adora Butch,

Lady Octavia,

Morgan Latte,

Sally Stardust,

with stage kitten Glamazania and host Ego Von Hubris

This event is open to the public; no membership required.

A suggested donation will be collected at the door.

The show will be in three segments, with dancing in between. Note the later start time: 10pm. Fallout opens at its regular time.

Sticking it to The Man by obeying the law!