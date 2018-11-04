Imbibe Craft Beer & Arts Festival

Eastern Sports Management is proud to announce a new craft beer festival that will pay tribute to our veterans through a partnership with Hire Our Heroes. Imbibe Craft Beer and Arts Festival will feature live music, food, games, vendors, education and, of course, beer! This event will be held November 4, 2018 from 2PM-6PM at the Virginia Beach Field House.

Patrons must be at least 21 years of age and will enjoy an all-inclusive ticket featuring more than 80 styles of craft beer from local, regional, and national breweries. The entertainment lineup features headliner North Mississippi Allstars, who will be supported by regional favorites, People’s Blues of Richmond, and The Trongone Band. Guests can also experience backyard games including keg bowling, life-size beer pong, human foosball, and more. Festival organizers have curated a unique craft beer education program for those looking to learn more about the many facets of the industry. Here, guests may take advantage of hands-on workshops, demos, and panels from area professionals. Additionally, the event will boast an Artisan Market and food truck rally, both comprised of local and regional vendors.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 21 at 10:00am and include unlimited samples, commemorative keepsake glassware, live entertainment, access to the Game Zone and craft beer education segments. A small batch of early bird presale tickets will be released for just $30 each with prices increasing to $45 once that inventory is depleted. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $75 each and include early entry to event, access to a furnished VIP lounge, private restrooms, and a selection of exclusive tastings from area brewers. Festival is rain or shine with a plan to move indoors in the event of inclement weather.

The event benefits Hire Our Heroes (HOH), a Virginia-based nonprofit founded by veterans, for veterans, to empower transitioning military, veterans, and military spouses with the knowledge, skills, and innovative tools necessary to secure employment. HOH partners with world-class organizations and people who share their vision to offer a cost-free, best-in-class, experience for our nation’s heroes.

For full details on the event, visit http://www.imbibeva.com. The event can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram using the handle @imbibeva.