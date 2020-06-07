Illuminate Richmond VA

Richmond Marriott West Hotel 4240 Dominion Boulevard, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060

Enjoy the finest of local holistic wellness practitioners, products & amazing artisans of all kinds. Shop, sample and delight your senses! Practitioners offer mini sessions of body- and energy-work such as Reiki, massage or sound therapy. Try an intuitive read- ing, consult an astrologer or see what the Tarot deck reveals with an expert interpreter! Explore energy-enhancing crystals, essential oils and natural spa products. Find jewelry, gifts, and select from beautiful art choices from a variety of disciplines - you may find painting, photography, pottery, glasswork and more. Admission includes hourly free workshops on a wide range of topics.

Richmond Marriott West Hotel 4240 Dominion Boulevard, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
5755195883
