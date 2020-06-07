Enjoy the finest of local holistic wellness practitioners, products & amazing artisans of all kinds. Shop, sample and delight your senses! Practitioners offer mini sessions of body- and energy-work such as Reiki, massage or sound therapy. Try an intuitive read- ing, consult an astrologer or see what the Tarot deck reveals with an expert interpreter! Explore energy-enhancing crystals, essential oils and natural spa products. Find jewelry, gifts, and select from beautiful art choices from a variety of disciplines - you may find painting, photography, pottery, glasswork and more. Admission includes hourly free workshops on a wide range of topics.
Illuminate Richmond VA
Richmond Marriott West Hotel 4240 Dominion Boulevard, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060
Richmond Marriott West Hotel 4240 Dominion Boulevard, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Religion & Spirituality
Mar 5, 2020Apr 26, 2020
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more