Based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film of the same title, this universal story of love longed-for and won recalls the imagined life of exiled Chilean poet Pablo Neruda, as he provides his love-struck postman, Mario, with the words to reveal his heart to the woman of his dreams.

Directed by Crystal Manich

Sung in Spanish with English Supertitles

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra

Tickets start at $25!