Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck and the Fairfax County Park Authority will host the Second Ides of Bark Dog Festival on Sunday, March 26, 2017 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Grist Mill Park located at 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Alexandria, VA.

This year, participants will have a chance to win prizes, watch the Fairfax County Police K-9 showcase their amazing capabilities, and pet technicians will demonstrate proper pet care, CPR, and First Aid techniques. In addition, many local dog businesses will have vendor booths and giveaways.

With the help of many dog owners and pet-friendly vendors throughout Fairfax County, the first Ides of Bark event was hugely successful – with over 2,000 people and 400 dogs in attendance. Community leaders and volunteers hope that the return of the Ides of Bark will keep this incredible tradition going.