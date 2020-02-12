IdentityRVA: Exploring Our Humanity

IdentityRVA is a photography exhibit that focuses on the humanity that exists in each of us and seeks to raise awareness and explore issues around how we are all more alike than we might think despite some of our differences. Eleven diverse women are part of our inaugural exhibit which launched in May of 2018. Photographs of 10 diverse men were added to the exhibit in January of 2020. The complete exhibit will be on display in the Sara D. November Gallery at the Weinstein JCC.

In addition, on Wednesday, February 12 at 7:30pm, the community is invited to meet Kim Brundage, Identity RVA curator and photographer, along with many of the individual participants of this unique exhibition, to experience first-hand, their inspiring stories of strength, courage and diversity. Reception and program is free and open to the community.