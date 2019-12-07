Join us Saturday morning, December 7 from 9:30am-12:30pm for a special Geo Series Program about the Ice Age at Stratford Hall!

United States Geological Survey (USGS) emeritus geologist, Dr. Robert Weems, will lead a discussion of the vegetation, climate, and Ice Age animals that existed in the Stratford region 1.5 million years ago. Through discussion, participants will vividly envision the Stratford Hall region during the Ice Age, a past time at Stratford that, until recently, was thought to have been lost forever.

After the lecture, guests will be transported to Stratford’s beach where they will have access to areas inaccessible to the public. Once at the beach, guests will have the opportunity to search for fossils, sharks teeth, and get up close and personal with Stratford’s cliffs!

Cost: $30/person

To register, contact Alex Withers at awithers@stratfordhall.org or 804-493-1979.