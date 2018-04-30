ICAT Creativity and Innovation Day 2018

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061

Learn more about the research happening at the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT). Meet the faculty and students who are crossing the boundaries of science, engineering, arts, and design to develop new possibilities for exploration, expression, and creativity.

Moss Arts Center 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24061
