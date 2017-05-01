ICAT Creativity and Innovation Day: Sensing Place

Learn more about the research happening at the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) and explore how science, engineering, arts, and design coalesce to form a sense of place, including the environmental place, the historic place, the virtual place, and the cultural place. Situate yourself at the Moss Arts Center to see how human senses and electronic sensors contribute to and learn from place. Meet the faculty and students who are crossing traditional boundaries to develop new possibilities for exploration, expression, and creativity.

The keynote address begins at 10:00 a.m. in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, and exhibits will be on display throughout the Moss Arts Center from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration is not necessary for the keynote address or the exhibits.

The Digital Interactive Sound and Intermedia Studio (DISIS) will present a special anniversary concert of Virginia Tech faculty and student computer music compositions at 7:30 p.m. in the Cube. The performance is free; admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. To guarantee your seat, register through the box office.

Throughout the Moss Arts Center

Free; first-come, first-served, but to guarantee your seat, register through the box office