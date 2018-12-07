"I><YOU><WE" Exhibition Opening at the Visual Arts Center of Richmond

The Visual Arts Center of Richmond presents an exhibition of work by Emmy Bright, Jessica Heikes and Leigh Suggs titled “I><YOU><WE." The group show opens on December 7 at 6 p.m. in VisArts' True F. Luck Gallery, and it is the culmination of these three artists’ years-long process of collaborative dialogue, art-making, and friendship.

Guest curated by Lauren Ross, “I><YOU><WE" is a collective project that softens the boundaries between separate artists and teases out the effects of influence and camaraderie. While these three artists live in different cities (Detroit, Kansas City and Richmond), they have remained in close dialogue since first meeting at a residency in 2009. Each artists’ style is unique, ranging from abstraction to notation, hard edged to organic forms. They differ in preferred media: printmaking, sculpture and drawing. However, they share concerns around emotions, relationships and the literal and metaphorical spaces in between beings and objects.