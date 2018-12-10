“I Was Told There Would Be Cake” with Dani Danger Stoller

Creative Cauldron - Holiday Cabaret Series

Join Dani Danger Stoller for a cabaret all about the rarely smooth, sometimes tumultuous, always hilarious path to self-love and acceptance! With music from Lady Gaga, The Dixie Chicks, and Sara Bareilles, and featuring an incredible band of musicians: Jason Wilson, Laura Meehan, Jaime Ibacache, Manny Arciniega, Matthew Schleigh, and Daven Ralston, it's going to be an incredible night...there might even be cake.

General Admission $22 - Seniors/Military $20 - Students $18

Tables for Two with wine $60 - Tables for Four with wine $120

*please note: to order a table, you will enter the total person count as the quantity in the appropriate table type (i.e. 2 for a table for two and 4 for a table for four)