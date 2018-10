The White House Band, led by Dave Detwiler and featuring Darden Purcell and Glenn Scimonelli, performs everything from Dixieland and swing to jazz, pop, and rock, with much of the repertoire having been composed in The White House for various Presidents and their guests. Detwiler is one of the most sought-after freelance trumpet players in the country and has performed at White House events for Presidents Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush, and Clinton.

Tickets: $25, $30 day of performance