Hylton Presents: Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna

Christmas in Vienna

One of the most revered boys choirs in the world presents its popular Christmas concert at the Hylton Center. They capture the joy and wonder of the holiday season with their exquisite performances of classical masterpieces and contemporary favorites. The choir—lauded for its heavenly voices, harmonic purity, and endearing charm—is composed of talented boy sopranos and altos between the ages of 9 and 14, representing 31 countries. Performing for over a half a millennium, the choir’s membership has included some of history’s most illustrious composers, including Haydn and Schubert who were themselves choristers. A perfect way for the whole family to get into the Christmas spirit! “The angelic voices of this most famous vocal group are ageless.” (The Salt Lake Tribune)

Tickets: $55, $47, $33

Pre-Performance Discussion with a Member of the Company.