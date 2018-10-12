Hylton Presents: Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra: Benny and Beyond

Benny and Beyond

Eddie Daniels, clarinet

Travel back to the era of big bands and dancehalls when Benny Goodman was “The King of Swing” with “Renaissance” clarinetist Eddie Daniels and Northern Virginia’s treasured favorite, the Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra. Benny and Beyond pays homage to the legendary band leader and clarinetist-composer who during the 1930s and 1940s had numerous hit singles, including “Let’s Dance,” “Don’t Be That Way,” “Somebody Stole My Gal,” and many more. For over 50 years, Daniels has thrilled audiences and critics alike with his masterful playing in both classical and jazz. Artistic Director and alto sax virtuoso Jim Carroll—whose long and illustrious career has included performances with the likes of Michael Jackson, Nancy Wilson, Maynard Ferguson, Billy Taylor, Woody Herman and His Thundering Herd, and the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra—leads this swinging evening. Join us for the coolest show at the Hylton Center!

Tickets: $46, $39, $28

Pre-Performance Discussion with Jim Carroll.