Hylton Presents: Chinese Warriors of Peking

The whole family will be enthralled by the high-intensity martial arts and breathtaking acrobatics of the Chinese Warriors of Peking. Set during the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644) in the ancient capital Peking, this amazing performance reenacts the annual royal Martial Arts tournament where the country’s finest warriors demonstrate their impressive skills and acrobats entertain the crowds with gravity-defying feats. Direct from The People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Warriors of Peking is an acclaimed martial arts and acrobatic company whose award-winning “Slack Wire” act has toured the world with Cirque du Soleil. Under the direction of Qui Jian, this company of talented martial artists and acrobats provides an amazing demonstration of stage combat, traditional weapons handling, juggling, diving rings, contortion, and acrobatics. “An entertaining show for the whole family.” (Eastbourne Herald)

Tickets: $50, $43, $30

Pre-Performance Discussion with Mr. Qiu Jian, Director of Tai An Acrobat troupe with Jing Chen as Translator.