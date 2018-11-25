Hylton Presents: Chanticleer: A Chanticleer Christmas

A Chanticleer Christmas

Begin the Christmas season with a sumptuous concert of seasonal favorites and classical standards performed by “the world’s reigning male chorus” (New Yorker). The Grammy Award®-winning Chanticleer is loved around the world for its seamless blend of 12 male voices, ranging from soprano to bass, and is often described as “an orchestra of voices.” Boasting an impressive repertoire of vocal literature, the program includes everything from Gregorian chant, Renaissance polyphony, and Romantic art songs to contemporary music, jazz, world music, and spirituals. Chanticleer has sold well over a million albums and won two Grammy Awards®. The Los Angeles Times raves, “Chanticleer fascinates and enthralls for much the same reason a fine chocolate or a Rolls Royce does: through luxurious perfection.”

Tickets: $55, $47, $33

Pre-Performance Discussion with Fred Scott.