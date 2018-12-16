Hylton Presents: Canadian Brass: Canadian Brass Christmas

Canadian Brass Christmas

The ever-popular Canadian Brass comes to the Hylton Center with a gift of impeccable music and witty repartee. Renowned for genre-bending versatility and joyous performances, this award-winning brass quintet entertains young and old alike with sparkling brass standards, toe-tapping holiday favorites, and clever holiday banter. Founded nearly 50 years ago, it is largely responsible for elevating the art of the brass quintet, performing in virtually every major concert hall in the world, being seen by millions on television, and selling over two million albums worldwide. Canadian Brass is composed of five musical masters: visionary founder and tuba legend Chuck Daellenbach, Caleb Hudson and Christopher Coletti (trumpets), Achilles Liarmakopoulos (trombone), and Bernhard Scully (horn). “After four decades, it’s great to see Canadian Brass—practically an institution at this point—still sounding fresh, still attracting young virtuosos and, above all, still having fun with the music.” (NPR Tiny Desk Concert)

Tickets: $60, $51, $36

Pre-Performance Discussion with a Member of the Company.