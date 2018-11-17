Hylton Presents: Aquila Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream

Aquila Theatre

Aquila Theatre returns to the Merchant Hall stage with a magical and witty production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Shakespeare’s timeless tale of love and its many complications never fails to entertain and remind us of his literary genius. “The course of true love never did run smooth” is the prophetic line spoken just as one of The Bard’s most popular comedies begins. On Midsummer Night in the woodland outside Athens, mischief is afoot as the king and queen of Fairyland arrive to attend the wedding of Duke Theseus and Queen Hippolyta. The impish Puck, servant to the Fairy King, is let loose in the forest with a love potion, and naturally, things go uproariously awry. Aquila’s signature physical theatrical style is the perfect complement to Shakespeare’s iconic work. The New York Times applauds this renowned theater company for making “Shakespeare perfectly comprehensible,” and The New Yorker calls their interpretations “beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect.”

Tickets: $44, $37, $26

Pre-Performance Discussion with a Member of the Company.