Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

to Google Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! Celebrate the holidays at the Hylton Center with the American Festival Pops Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, which has become a cherished tradition. This uplifting evening promises favorite classics like Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival,” the ever-popular carol sing-a-long, and fun musical surprises. Special guest artists join conductor Anthony Maiello as he leads Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra in a treasured holiday celebration. It is a surefire way to put everyone in your family—even a scrooge—into the holiday spirit!

Tickets: $55, $47, $33

Pre-Performance Discussion with Bryan Kidd.

Info
Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00 iCalendar - Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season - 2018-12-07 20:00:00
Ride Along

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular