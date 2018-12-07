Hylton Presents: American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Holiday Pops: Songs of the Season

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! Celebrate the holidays at the Hylton Center with the American Festival Pops Orchestra’s annual holiday concert, which has become a cherished tradition. This uplifting evening promises favorite classics like Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and “A Christmas Festival,” the ever-popular carol sing-a-long, and fun musical surprises. Special guest artists join conductor Anthony Maiello as he leads Northern Virginia’s very own pops orchestra in a treasured holiday celebration. It is a surefire way to put everyone in your family—even a scrooge—into the holiday spirit!

Tickets: $55, $47, $33

Pre-Performance Discussion with Bryan Kidd.