Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala

The 7th Anniversary Gala provides critical funding to support the Hylton Center’s many artistic performances, arts education programs, and outreach initiatives available throughout the year. Your gift will bring the magic of the arts to life for our region’s artists, audiences, students, and lifelong learners. 10% of net proceeds from the 7th Anniversary Gala will support the Hylton Center’s Endowment, ensuring artistic excellence in the performances and programs we offer.

6 p.m. - Reception in the Didlake Grand Foyer

7 p.m. - Dinner on the Merchant Hall Stage, with a tribute to our honoree