Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala

to Google Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110

The 7th Anniversary Gala provides critical funding to support the Hylton Center’s many artistic performances, arts education programs, and outreach initiatives available throughout the year. Your gift will bring the magic of the arts to life for our region’s artists, audiences, students, and lifelong learners. 10% of net proceeds from the 7th Anniversary Gala will support the Hylton Center’s Endowment, ensuring artistic excellence in the performances and programs we offer.

6 p.m. - Reception in the Didlake Grand Foyer

7 p.m. - Dinner on the Merchant Hall Stage, with a tribute to our honoree

Info

Hylton Performing Arts Center 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas, Virginia 20110 View Map

Charity & Fundraisers

Visit Event Website

703-993-8794

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hylton Performing Arts Center 7th Anniversary Gala - 2017-04-01 18:00:00

Smooth Move Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular