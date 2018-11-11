Hylton Family Series: Mutts Gone Nuts

Prepare to be bow-wowed! Husband and wife duo Scott and Joan Houghton bring a comedy dog-thrill show like none other. From frisbee and barrel tricks to dance and jump rope routines, these canines rescued from shelters will win you over. These talented canines even include two world record holders. Feather, a greyhound, set the standard for highest canine jump and cattle dog mix Geronimo holds two world records in double-dutch jump rope. Experience in person the incredible talents of these furry friends you may have seen on television’s The View, Ellen, or The Late Show with David Letterman. Fun for all ages