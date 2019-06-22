Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks

to Google Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

In July 1749, the town of Alexandria was founded. Included on the board of trustees was John Carlyle. 200 years later the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority was created to save priceless treasures throughout the area including Carlyle House in 1968. Join us for a free open house to celebrate these anniversaries. Talk to people from the past and present, play games, and enjoy a birthday treat! Admission is free, donations are welcome.

Info

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314 View Map
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
7035492997
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks - 2019-06-22 12:00:00
On The Ground

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular