In July 1749, the town of Alexandria was founded. Included on the board of trustees was John Carlyle. 200 years later the Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority was created to save priceless treasures throughout the area including Carlyle House in 1968. Join us for a free open house to celebrate these anniversaries. Talk to people from the past and present, play games, and enjoy a birthday treat! Admission is free, donations are welcome.
Huzzah, Alexandria! Huzzah, NOVA Parks
Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
